Coronavirus keeping seniors and preschoolers separated

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan nursing home that offers a Pre-K program is doing things different this year to keep the seniors there and students safe.
Elk Crossing Director of Nursing said because of the pandemic, nursing home residents and preschoolers will not be allowed to have any physical interaction as long as this continues.
Bethany Stewart said this group of preschoolers won’t get the full experience like in years past.
“Now the children are using a separate entry, they never come out of their classroom they are coming in from the back. They’re entering their classroom door and staying there eating meals in their room and never coming out,” said Stewart.
Children will still get recess time during the day, but they won’t have their usual buddies to play with.
Stewart said the residents can only watch through the windows. But it’s not the same since they use to do everything together before COVID.
“They would do morning book buddy, centers, they would do different arts and crafts projects, they would do kickball every morning it was pretty entwined,” said Stewart.
The interaction helped keep both age groups balanced out and active.
“That was some of the parent’s concerns too. They chose this setting because of that interaction but there is no end in sight this time,” said Stewart.
Teacher Chasity Payne said they are working to find a way to still have some play time, safely.
“We are going to try to come up with some activities that we can do with the residents. We can do it through the window maybe some tic-tac-toe, may be some window cleans or something like that to get us some interaction at least some face to face time. But still, have that window there to separate us to keep everybody as safe as we can,” said Payne.
So far, the preschoolers have adjusted well to being limited to the things they can do.
