LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We’re keeping a close eye on the tropics. Hurricane Laura may not be impacting us directly but we will see a few indirect impacts from this hurricane, so let’s talk about it. Current status of Laura is at a category 2 strength with sustained winds at 110mph. This is on the border between the category 2 and 3 status and I would not be surprised to see the hurricane upgraded during the 8AM eastern update from the National Hurricane Center.
Current temperatures in the 6 o’clock hour are in the low 70s to upper 60s across the region. By mid to late morning we’ll see mostly sunny skies with a light southeast wind at 5 to 10mph and temperatures in the 80s. Later this afternoon, look for highs in the low to mid 90s east and upper 90s west. In general we’re tracking a mix of sun and clouds today.
By early Thursday morning, Laura will be moving northward long the Texas/ Louisiana state line. As the remnants of Hurricane Laura pass to our east, the heaviest of the rain will stay just out of our area but expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with most of the rain staying east for Thursday. A few isolated showers are possible east of I-44/US 281 during the afternoon hours but many off towards the west will remain dry. While Laura may not be impacting us directly, indirectly we’ll see a transport of hotter/ drier air into west north Texas and southwest Oklahoma. Cloud cover will move away by early Friday morning but with warm/ dry air, temperatures will rise into the mid 90s and up to 105° for SWOK & N TX.Heat indices will be a concern, particularly over southern OK and north TX with indices near 105 to 110° expected on Friday.
Saturday will be another hot day with the chance for a few isolated to scattered showers and storms. Temperatures are back into the triple digits with feel like temperatures as high as 110° again. The chance for more isolated showers and storms are possible again on Sunday. Staying warm and dry with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Feel like temperatures will be well above that 100 degree threshold.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
