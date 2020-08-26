By early Thursday morning, Laura will be moving northward long the Texas/ Louisiana state line. As the remnants of Hurricane Laura pass to our east, the heaviest of the rain will stay just out of our area but expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with most of the rain staying east for Thursday. A few isolated showers are possible east of I-44/US 281 during the afternoon hours but many off towards the west will remain dry. While Laura may not be impacting us directly, indirectly we’ll see a transport of hotter/ drier air into west north Texas and southwest Oklahoma. Cloud cover will move away by early Friday morning but with warm/ dry air, temperatures will rise into the mid 90s and up to 105° for SWOK & N TX.Heat indices will be a concern, particularly over southern OK and north TX with indices near 105 to 110° expected on Friday.