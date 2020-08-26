Former Lawton councilman will go to trial on embezzlement charge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A judge on Wednesday bound former Lawton city council member Caleb Davis over for trial.
He’s charged with one count of embezzlement, accused of embezzling $6,000 from a man who was trying to donate to the organization “Think Lawton” back in 2017.
The charge was originally filed as a misdemeanor before being changed to a felony.
The plantiff, Preston Gates, along with three current city council members -- Sean Fortenbaugh, Onreka Johnson and Randy Warren -- along with an investigator from OSBI testified in a Comanche County courtroom on Wednesday.
The judge ruled there was enough evidence to bind Davis over for trial, with a formal arraignment date to be set tomorrow.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.