Hurricane Laura a Historic and Extremely Dangerous Storm As Landfall is Imminent

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hurricane Laura is a historic storm as it continues to strengthen before making landfall tonight near the Sabine Pass along the Louisiana / Texas border.
Since record-keeping began in 1851, a storm of this strength and magnitude hasn’t been recorded making landfall where Laura is.
The latest update from the National Hurricane Center at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday has sustained winds at 150 mph with gusts up to 175 mph.
Storm surge of 15-20′ is forecast to move as far as 40 miles inland.
In Lake Charles, LA, the highest recorded crest of water at 13 feet occurred in 1913, and put half the city under water. Tonight, the forecast calls for nearly 16 feet of water, an unprecedented event with potentially horrifying consequences.
