Isolated Showers Locally, Laura Passes to Our East

As Hurricane Laura moves inland and passes to the east, we’ll expect to see some clouds and perhaps a few isolated showers. Widespread beneficial rain misses the region as the foothold of the drought remains strong.
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and low 70s area-wide. Winds will be from the SE 5-15 mph. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out.
THURSDAY: As the remnants of Hurricane Laura pass to our east, we’ll expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with most of the rain staying away. A few isolated showers are possible east of I-44/US 281, but many remain high and dry. Look for highs in the 90s with lows in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is anticipated, but we’ll keep all but perhaps an isolated shower out of the area. Look for temperatures to climb into the triple digits with feel like temperatures as high as 110° in the afternoon. Lows at night are in the low 70s under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.
SATURDAY: Another hot day with the chance for a few isolated to scattered showers and storms in the region. Temperatures are back into the triple digits with feel like temperatures as high as 110° again. Lows at night are down into the middle 70s under a mostly clear sky.
SUNDAY: More isolated showers and storms possible, with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Feel like temperatures in the mid 100s at times. Lows at night are into the middle 70s.
NEXT WEEK: We’re watching for a cold front to sink in from the north. This would bring a quick batch of cooler air for a day or two sometime in the middle of next week. Some uncertainty remains on how far south the front goes, and how cool we get, but it could bring us our first taste of fall as September rolls in. We’ll keep you advised.
