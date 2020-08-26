Jessica Garvin ready for more campaigning after run-off victory

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Republican nominee for Senate DIstrict 43 said she’s ready to hit the campaign trail in Stephens County again.
Jessica Garvin defeated incumbent Paul Scott in a primary run off, securing just shy of 52 percent of the vote.
Garvin said she took today off, but knocking on doors kicks back up tomorrow.
She said it’s crucial to keep her campaign’s momentum alive.
Her views are conservative, but she says she wants her time as a State Senator to show she doesn’t care so much about the letter behind your name.
”I am open-minded, and I am willing to work with people who don’t agree with me. I want to be everyone’s senator. There are 80,000 people in the district and not all of them are republicans, democrats or republicans, and not all of them can vote. I’m not here to represent one group, i’m here to represent the entire district,” said Jessica Garvin
Garvin said the support she has seen has been overwhelming.
She will take on Democratic nominee Teri Reimer in November.
Senator Scott will remain in office until January.
