10 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,252

By KAUZ Team | August 26, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 4:56 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 14 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,252 cases in Wichita County, with 205 cases still being active.

There have been 1,034 total recoveries, 16,265 negative tests and 13 deaths.

There are currently 189 patients recovering at home while 16 are in the hospital. There are four patients currently in critical condition.

New Cases

Contact = 1 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 3 cases

Under Investigation = 4 cases

Travel = 0 case  

Ages 

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 1

30 – 39 = 2

40 – 49 = 0

50 – 59 = 1

60 – 69 = 0

70 – 79 = 3

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations 

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition  

Case 1,105: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition 

Case 1,183: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,212: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,215: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,250: 70 - 79, critical condition

