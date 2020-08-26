10 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,252

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 14 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,252 cases in Wichita County, with 205 cases still being active.
There have been 1,034 total recoveries, 16,265 negative tests and 13 deaths.
There are currently 189 patients recovering at home while 16 are in the hospital. There are four patients currently in critical condition.
New Cases
Contact = 1 cases
Close Contact = 2 cases
Community Spread = 3 cases
Under Investigation = 4 cases
Travel = 0 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 1
30 – 39 = 2
40 – 49 = 0
50 – 59 = 1
60 – 69 = 0
70 – 79 = 3
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 1,105: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,183: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,212: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,215: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,250: 70 - 79, critical condition
