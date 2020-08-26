UPDATE: Victim in critical condition after Lawton motorcycle crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A motorcyclist appears to have suffered serious injuries in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in north Lawton.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of NW 6th and Cache Road.
According to our crew on the scene, one person was taken from the scene by ambulance “emergency status.”
The victim has been flown from Lawton to Oklahoma City for further care and is listed in critical condition.
Lawton police are working the wreck and we are awaiting details on the crash.
