STATE UPDATE: Jackson Co. reports new COVID-related death

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Jackson County says they have had a new reported death connected to COVID-19.
The death was one of 19 which were reported on Wednesday morning, three of which were identified in the past 24 hours.
Wednesday’s death brings Jackson County’s total to eight.
Officials say 666 new cases were reported on Wednesday along with the 19 new deaths. Those numbers bring the total cases to 54,838 and 763 deaths. The state says 898 new recoveries were also reported on Wednesday.
Stephens County has the only county in Southwest Oklahoma to report an increase in active cases with two.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.