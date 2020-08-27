Some big news overnight, Hurricane Laura made landfall just after 1AM this morning as a Category 4 hurricane near Cameron, Louisiana. Daylight is now just revealing the destruction and devastation that Laura caused which is expected to be widespread. Just shy of the 7 o’clock hour, Laura has already dropped to a cat 2 hurricane with sustained winds at 105mph and gusts up to 150mph. Laura’s projected path will stay northward, eventually losing strength as it does. While we, Texoma, didn’t see much out of this hurricane, we aren’t in the clear just yet. Expect to see some clouds and perhaps a few isolated showers east of I-44 as a result of the outer rain bands from Laura. In general here’s the breakdown of today’s forecast: