LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Some big news overnight, Hurricane Laura made landfall just after 1AM this morning as a Category 4 hurricane near Cameron, Louisiana. Daylight is now just revealing the destruction and devastation that Laura caused which is expected to be widespread. Just shy of the 7 o’clock hour, Laura has already dropped to a cat 2 hurricane with sustained winds at 105mph and gusts up to 150mph. Laura’s projected path will stay northward, eventually losing strength as it does. While we, Texoma, didn’t see much out of this hurricane, we aren’t in the clear just yet. Expect to see some clouds and perhaps a few isolated showers east of I-44 as a result of the outer rain bands from Laura. In general here’s the breakdown of today’s forecast:
Mostly sunny skies west with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. For those east, a few more clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The strongest of winds will stay to our east but we’re looking at 10 to 15mph out of the southeast. Widespread beneficial rain will miss us which is very unfortunate as the drought monitor continues to deteriorate week after week.
Now enjoy today because we’re talking a surge in moisture as Laura passes well to our east. Temperatures for tomorrow afternoon will soar into the triple digits with feel like temperatures as high as 110°. Look for mostly sunny skies and southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.
Saturday will be another hot day with highs in the triple digits. Rain chances rise as a few isolated to scattered showers/ storms are possible during the day across Texoma.
One Laura fizzles out, our next big weather maker will be a possible cold front sinking in from the north by early next week.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
