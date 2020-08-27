Judge recuses self from former Lawton City Council member’s trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche County District Court Judge assigned to preside over former Lawton City Councilman Caleb Davis’ trial has recused himself.
Judge Emmit Tayloe filed the recusal in the embezzlement case Thursday, directing the court clerk to select someone else to oversee the trial. Davis’ formal arraignment is set for September 9th, but it’s unclear if this change will impact that date.
Davis is accused of embezzling $6,000 from Preston Gates, following a donation Gates made to the “Think Lawton” organization in 2017.
