LATS to receive CARES Act funds

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Area Transit System will soon be receiving CARES Act funds to purchase sanitary equipment.
Six million dollars’ worth of CARES Act funding has been given to public transportation in Oklahoma. Part of that will be making its way to Lawton.
“It’s immensely helpful because in all honesty, this is stuff we were planning on using our own dollars and so anything that can help from the state is greatly appreciated. This is huge for us, this will save LATS and the city a lot of money in the long run,” said Ryan Landers, General Manager of LATS.
The money went to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, to whom LATS will send a list of items they’d like to purchase. ODOT will have to approve anything before they purchase it.
“The biggest stuff will be your capital items, we’re looking at vehicle decontamination, basically portable foggers, those types of items. But we’re also going to look into the partition avenue to see if they can work for our buses, we believe they can,” Landers said.
Landers said they will focus on those areas because right now, they believe they have enough masks and cleaning supplies on hand.
