Lawton Vet Center moving to new location

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Vet Center will soon have a new home where they’ll continue to serve a variety of veterans, active duty service members and their families.
Because of the extensive military presence in southwest Oklahoma, the Vet Center is moving into a new building to ensure they’re able to properly care for the number of clients they have.
“We’re that confidential setting within the Department of Veteran Affairs that people can come and be rest assured that we can help them. Our services are pretty unorthodox when you think of the Department of Veteran Affairs, we don’t have that hospital setting, our walls are not white, they’re not stark, we have a family setting,” said Vet Center Director Andrea Farmer.
The Vet Center is a national organization that serves a specific clientele within the VA.
“If a person has been to combat, if they have experienced military sexual trauma, if they were drone operators or an active duty provider of other combat veterans they qualify for our services, they qualify,” Farmer said.
The services are also available to family members of anyone who fits into those categories. They can be seen for anything, ranging from insomnia to anger issues and PTSD, with the goal being to help them readjust to society.
“Readjustment means to actually get to a better place, a desired place, for that person whatever that may be. We sit down and we work with each veteran on what are your goals, what are your objectives and then the clinicians will work on the interventions together with the veteran or with that family member,” Farmer said.
Those who qualify for those services qualify forever, whether they served yesterday or 30 years ago. The new building will be at 2nd and A in Lawton and is expected to be open by the first of October.
