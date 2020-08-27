LPD investigating Thursday shooting on west side of town

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department says a shooting at an apartment complex sent one victim to the hospital early Thursday afternoon.
The first reports came in around 12:45 saying a woman had been shot at the Candlewood Apartments near 47th and Motif Manor Blvd.
When officers arrived they found a woman who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance and investigators are working to determine what happened.
