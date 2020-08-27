24 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,276

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 14 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,276 cases in Wichita County, with 215 of them still being active.
There have been 1,048 total recoveries, 16,395 negative tests and 13 deaths.
There are currently 197 patients recovering at home while 18 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently in critical condition.
There are 24 new cases, 18 hospitalizations, and 14 new recoveries to report today.
New Cases
Contact = 7 cases
Close Contact = 6 cases
Community Spread = 2 cases
Under Investigation = 9 cases
Travel = 0 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 2
6 – 10 = 2
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 2
30 – 39 = 0
40 – 49 = 4
50 – 59 = 5
60 – 69 = 5
70 – 79 = 2
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 1,105: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,183: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition
Case 1,212: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,215: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,250: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,255: 60 - 69, stable condition
Coronavirus coverage:
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.