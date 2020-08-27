Non-profits giving the community a platform to speak on

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local non-profit organization will be hosting a Community Conversation to allow voices to be heard.
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is collaborating with other local non-profits and the City of Lawton to discuss race relations, equality, and equity.
Each topic will be broken up into different series.
“We really want to start a meaningful conversation that can be carried on and then by the end of this series sort of have actionable items. This is just as important to have the conversation but it’s just as important if there is something you can do about it at the end,” United Way Community Engagement Manager Frank Myers.
“Seeing the discrimination, seeing the hate and pain that fellow Americans are going through, our fellow citizens that are going through feeling the pain,” said Young Professionals of Lawton Chairman Albert Rivas.
Myers wants community leaders in attendance as well as community members to give a voice to the voiceless.
“A lot of the time there is a gap between leadership and people that are making policies or making decisions and the people that are affected by those. We want to close that gap and be a bridge between different parts of the community,” said Myers.
Guests will be able to share stories and express emotions about bad experiences they’ve had and about events that are going on in the world, today.
“So we have moderators that will be managing the conversation and keeping us on track but as I said it’s meant to be an opportunity for community members who don’t feel like that have been heard,” said Myers.
The goal is to help the Lawton community become stronger and come together as one.
The event is set for August 29, from 1 p.m until 3 p.m at the Owens Multi-Purpose Center.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.