Triple Digit Heat is Back, Chances for Rain Returning

Tropical Storm Laura continues to weaken and move inland to our east. It’s the source of our highest layer of cirrus clouds overhead. Some isolated showers and storms are possible tomorrow through next week, but widespread rain still looks unlikely as the drought continues to take hold.
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and low 70s area-wide. Winds will be from the SE 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: A mostly sunny to perhaps partly cloudy sky is anticipated. Think of it as another summer day with heat and humidity. Look for temperatures to climb into the triple digits with feel like temperatures as high as 110° in the afternoon. Lows at night are in the low 70s under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.
SATURDAY: Another hot day with the chance for a few isolated to scattered showers and storms in the region. Temperatures are back into the triple digits with feel like temperatures as high as 110° again. Lows at night are down into the middle 70s under a mostly clear sky.
SUNDAY: More isolated showers and storms possible, with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Feel like temperatures in the mid 100s at times. Lows at night are into the middle 70s.
NEXT WEEK: We’re watching for a cold front to sink in from the north. This would bring a quick batch of cooler air for a day or two sometime in the middle of next week. Some uncertainty remains on how far south the front goes, and how cool we get, but it could bring us our first taste of fall as September rolls in. We’ll keep you advised.
