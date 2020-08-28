LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Friday! To put it simply.. we’re gonna be hot today. We’re looking at air temperatures in the triple digits for all of the viewing area. Lawton’s highest temperatures so far this summer has been 104° and we’re pushing that by one degree, so it may just be the hottest day of the summer so far this year. Heat indices this afternoon could be as high as 110° so as a result, a heat advisory is in place for Jefferson, Stephens (OK) and Wichita, Montague & Clay (TX) until 8PM tonight. While one is not in place for Saturday, one may need to be issued going forward.
Now we’re pleasing pretty much all of the seasons with the exception of the winter. So if you’re a fan of this summer like heat, you’ll enjoy this weekend. We’re looking at 105° for today, 102° for Saturday and 100 on the dot for Sunday. You can expect hot and humid conditions outside of any isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday. The timing looks to be during the afternoon/ evening on Saturday with some storms lingering into Sunday morning. In general, the severe weather risk is low... 60mph winds gusts and quarter sized hail looking likely with the strongest of storms.
Now if you’re a fan of fall you’re in luck! We’re looking at a series of cold front pushing into Texoma. It’ll not only cool us off, it’ll also bring breezy winds and a chance for widespread rain int early next week. Some uncertainty remains on how far south the front goes, and how cool we get, but it could bring us our first taste of fall as September rolls in. Something we’ll have to keep our eye on over the weekend.
Have a great day & a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
