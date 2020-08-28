Happy Friday! To put it simply.. we’re gonna be hot today. We’re looking at air temperatures in the triple digits for all of the viewing area. Lawton’s highest temperatures so far this summer has been 104° and we’re pushing that by one degree, so it may just be the hottest day of the summer so far this year. Heat indices this afternoon could be as high as 110° so as a result, a heat advisory is in place for Jefferson, Stephens (OK) and Wichita, Montague & Clay (TX) until 8PM tonight. While one is not in place for Saturday, one may need to be issued going forward.