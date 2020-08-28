Fort Sill working to add new features on Post

Fort Sill, Okla. (TNN) - Despite the pandemic, Fort Sill’s new Garrison Commander is ready to keep the post growing and moving in the right direction.
This is not Colonel Rhett Taylor first time coming to Fort Sill, from 2001 to 2005, he worked several assignments on Post.
Since, he has called several U.S. Army bases around the world home. Now he’s back at Fort Sill and ready to make some meaningful changes.
“A year ago I was a Fire Center G3 which is the operations officer. So I integrated a lot of the units and support around the installation. I actually worked closely with Garrison because they had a lot of resources. So I just moved across the street and took over Garrison and helped the Senior Commander which is General Camper with the running of the operations,” said Taylor.
Col. Taylor has been in his new position for over a month now, overseeing the facilities, maintenance, and the budget of how they are going to make upgrades, renovations, and constructing new buildings on Post.
“Counter Unmanned Area Surveillance, we are the proponent for that. We are going through that right now and what that school is going to look like,” said Taylor.
He said the school should be ready soon, but now they must figure out where they’ll house these future soldiers.
“We have new barracks upgrades that are going to be complete probably in the next month or two. We are adding an additional basic training battalion that will increase the trainees we have here throughout the year. We usually average 19 to 20 thousand basic combat training soldiers a year and we are going to increase that by two to three thousand,” said Taylor.
Taylor wants Fort Sill to be the installation of choice for soldiers in the U.S.
