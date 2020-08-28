Lawton teen building Patriot Pavilion in Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A new pavilion is being put in at Elmer Thomas Park thanks to an Eagle Scout Project by a Lawton teenager.
Lawton teen Nicholas Sasseen was looking to do something big for an Eagle Scout project. So, he reached out to the City of Lawton and ultimately decided to build the Patriot Pavilion at Elmer Thomas Park.
“The Patriot part is a 13 by 21-foot metal American flag that we’re going to be hanging up on the ceiling. That’s going to be the main point. When you walk in it’s going to be the first thing you see. Then we’re also going to have two other thematics, we’re going to have a tribute to our veterans and a tribute to the seal of the United States of America,” Sasseen said.
Sasseen, his family and friends have put in countless hours and so far, they’re about 75-percent done.
“There’s definitely days I didn’t want to come and didn’t want to wake up, but stuff like this needs to be done and someone needs to do it,” Sasseen said.
The pavilion is expected to be done by the end of the year and will make a great addition to the park.
“Elmer Thomas Park is the premier park in Lawton and to have a structure like this in Elmer Thomas Park just continues to elevate this park to the level we expect in a park of this magnitude,” said Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
Cleghorn said he’s thrilled with the work Sasseen has put in.
“This is a life skills project. Nicholas had to go and do a lot of things to bring this project to fruition. He had to speak in front of a lot of people, a lot of organizations, he had to do a lot of recruiting, a lot of project management and a lot of time management. For Nicholas, I think this is a very rich life skills lesson that he can rely on later in life,” Cleghorn said.
Sasseen said he wanted to do something to honor our veterans and hopes the pavilion will be a staple for years to come.
“I hope it speaks volumes because we live in a military town, there’s a lot of military significance in this and I hope it’s something I can bring my kids to and be like I want you guys to do something like this,” Sasseen said.
