19 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,295
By KAUZ Team | August 28, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 5:36 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed new 19 COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 31 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,295 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 1,079 total recoveries, 16,559 negative tests and 13 deaths.

There are currently 185 patients recovering at home while 18 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently in critical condition.

There are 19 new cases, 18 hospitalizations, and 31 new recoveries to report today. WFISD reported two new positive cases today. Those two case results were received late yesterday and included in yesterday’s Health District count update as under investigation. The investigation was completed today, but the cases were already counted in yesterday’s update, which is why there are no additional cases in the 0 -19 age range today. The date that the case is reported from the Health District and a notification from a School District is sent, may vary going forward as cases are received and then investigated for contact tracing.

New Cases

Contact = 7 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 6 cases

Under Investigation = 3 cases

Travel = 1 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 0

20 – 29 = 4

30 – 39 = 1

40 – 49 = 2

50 – 59 = 3

60 – 69 = 7

70 – 79 = 2

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition

Case 1,105: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition

Case 1,212: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,215: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,250: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,255: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,293: 70 - 79, stable condition

