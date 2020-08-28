Scattered Storms This Weekend, Big Cold Front Next Week

Chances for scattered showers and storms tick up into the weekend, while we continue to watch next week’s cold front. Confidence continues to improve in a deliverance of drier fall air, which would allow for some days in the 80s for highs with lows in the 60s!
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the 70s area-wide. Winds will be from the S 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Another hot day with the chance for a few isolated to scattered showers and storms in the region. Temperatures are back into the triple digits with feel like temperatures as high as 110° again. Lows at night are down into the middle 70s under a mostly clear sky. The chance for scattered showers and storms may end up being the highest Saturday Night.
SUNDAY: More isolated showers and storms possible, with a morning batch possible and again and afternoon/overnight batch on the table. Look for highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Feel like temperatures in the mid 100s at times. Lows at night are into the middle 70s.
MONDAY: Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with a few isolated showers and storms possible. Lows fall into the 70s again. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is anticipated with breezy winds up to 25 mph across the area.
TUESDAY: A cold front arrives in the area and will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few stronger storms are on the table with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats. We’ll monitor to see how things play out, but this will be the best day for widespread beneficial rains given drought conditions.
WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: We’ll end the week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with lows in the 60s. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is expected, though some isolated showers are possible before the weekend. We’ll keep you advised.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.