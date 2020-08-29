Timing of it all looks to be after 1AM with the heaviest and strongest storms passing through the I-44 area by 6AM. The strongest storms have the potential to produce 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. A few lingering showers are possible by 8AM tomorrow but all rain activity will end by noon tomorrow. Outside of any rain, tomorrow will be mostly sunny with temperatures slightly cooler than today. Most of the region will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat index values will still be above 100° along the Red River.