LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Well overall today was still hot but not as hot as what we saw on Friday. Temperatures hit the upper 90s to low 100s with the exception of the I-40 corridor being the 80s. As of 6:30, temperatures remain the same but once the sun sets tonight at 8:03PM, we’ll see temperatures drop into the low 90s. Expect clouds to increase throughout the evening ahead of a shortwave of energy that’s going to bring us some showers & thunderstorms overnight.
Timing of it all looks to be after 1AM with the heaviest and strongest storms passing through the I-44 area by 6AM. The strongest storms have the potential to produce 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. A few lingering showers are possible by 8AM tomorrow but all rain activity will end by noon tomorrow. Outside of any rain, tomorrow will be mostly sunny with temperatures slightly cooler than today. Most of the region will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat index values will still be above 100° along the Red River.
We’re not in the clear completely as another round of showers and storms are looking likely again later on in the afternoon/ evening. Still holding on to that level 1 marginal risk for storms on Sunday.
Hit or miss showers and storms continue for Monday, as does that severe risk. All of southwest Oklahoma & a few counties along the Red River under a level 2 slight risk. A cold front arrives in the area and will bring the chance widespread heavy rain. A few stronger storms are on the table with gusty winds and large hail being the main threats. We’ll monitor to see how things play out over the next 48 hours but this will be the best day for widespread beneficial rains given drought conditions!
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
