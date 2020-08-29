Local fraternity helps register voters

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
The Phi Upsilon Fraternity conducted its annual voter registration drive today.
The registration took place inside Ice Tre’s Barbershop Shop. The entire 9th region of Omega Psi Phi, which also includes Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana, went out to help folks register to vote.
The chapter had to adjust from past years due to the pandemic, so they emphasized cleaning all pens and making sure everyone wore masks. But that didn’t stop the chapter from encouraging voting.
”We think it’s important to get individuals to vote because, first of all, it’s a right,” said Psi Upsilon secretary Mike Forrest. “With that vote you’re able to voice your concerns with the things going on in our society.”
The fraternity stayed out until four and had multiple people register to vote.
