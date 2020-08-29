One transported to hospital with minor injuries following Lawton crash

By Kyle Payne | August 29, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 10:43 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One person was transported with minor injuries following a crash in Lawton.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m., just east of the SW 67th and Lee Intersection.

Officers on scene said a truck with a trailer was hit from behind by a white car, after pulling in front of the driver.

There was a extensive damage to the car’s exterior... the air bags were also deployed.

The trailer had an ATV on it, that fell off and rolled.

West bound traffic was closed for a short time while they cleared the crash, but is back open now.

