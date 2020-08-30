Local dart tournament draws international crowd

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
The Veterans of Foreign Wars association hosted their annual darts tournament after organizers rescheduled the original date in April due to COVID-19 concerns.
”Named rank players that play on TV, come to our tournament in Lawton, Oklahoma,” said Lawton Fort Sill Dart Association Member Dan Halladin. “It’s pretty, pretty awesome when you get a chance to play against somebody like that and really test your skills against the better player.”
The tournament drew quite a crowd. Folks came from Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, Nevada and more, according to organizers. One participant even hopped a few planes to get from England to Lawton.
An organizer says people show up because everyone has pent up energy from the lockdown and is looking for a wholesome way to have fun.
”A lot of people haven’t been able to get out or not they’re able to get out there ready to go. And we’ve been a little overwhelmed this weekend,” said President of the Lawton Fort Sill Dart Association David Mitchell.
Aside from the guaranteed five thousand bucks to the winner, the Lawton Fort Sill Dart Association will donate any profits to a cause close to many of these veterans’ hearts, even if they are too humble to talk about it.
”It’s my duty,” said Mitchell. “That’s all I can tell you.”
The profits will go towards Home at Last, which is a homeless veterans charity in Lawton.
