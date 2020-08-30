Power outage continues in Frederick

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - An undetermined amount of homes in Frederick have been without power going on 10 hours now
The outage was a result of the storm’s overnight, damaging a recloser, or power switch.
The power has been off since 9:30 Sunday morning.
A replacement re-closer is on the way for installation.
A Frederick resident said it was also out at her home at least for almost 4 hours after the initial damage around 2 a.m.
We reached out to the city of Frederick but were unable to get any updates on a timeline.
