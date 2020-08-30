Power outage continues in Frederick

Power outage continues in Frederick
The power has been off since 9:30 Sunday morning. (Source: kswo)
By Kyle Payne | August 30, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 8:06 PM

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - An undetermined amount of homes in Frederick have been without power going on 10 hours now

The outage was a result of the storm’s overnight, damaging a recloser, or power switch.

The power has been off since 9:30 Sunday morning.

A replacement re-closer is on the way for installation.

A Frederick resident said it was also out at her home at least for almost 4 hours after the initial damage around 2 a.m.

We reached out to the city of Frederick but were unable to get any updates on a timeline.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.