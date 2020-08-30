Strong Storms and Heavy Rain Possible This Week

Our big cold front is coming, and it’s delivering a lot of good in the region. Between rain and cooler weather, we’ll have a lot to be thankful for. Still, we do think there’s the chance for batches of strong to severe storms at times, though the overall threat is low moving forth.
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the 70s area-wide. Winds will be from the S 5-10 mph. Some scattered showers and storms are again possible tonight, with gusty winds and heavy rain a possibility.
MONDAY: Temperatures will be in the mid 90s with a few isolated showers and storms possible in the morning. Better chances tick up into the afternoon and evening, with some stronger to severe storms not out of the question. Again, the overall threat is low, but the main threats will be gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Lows fall into the 70s again. The front most likely stalls to our north during the day, but begins to push through Monday Night into Tuesday.
TUESDAY: With a passing cold front, numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. A few stronger storms are on the table with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats again. Look for highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s and low 70s. Activity will linger into the night as the front slowly pushes south.
WEDNESDAY: More areas of showers and storms are anticipated, mainly in the morning hours. Some activity is certainly possible into the afternoon, but severe weather would be unlikely. Look for highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
THURSDAY - THIS WEEKEND: There is good confidence the cold front pushes through, but we may have a lingering low pressure in the region which could keep the chances for showers and a few storms into the weekend. Generally though, we’re anticipating nice weather with warm afternoons in the 80s and low 90s, with nights in the 60s and even 50s in spots.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Yet another cold front is on the way, and this one drops us even cooler. It’s possible next week highs would only be in the 70s with lows in the 50s! Stay tuned!!!
