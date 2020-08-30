Strong Storms and Heavy Rain Possible This Week

MONDAY: Temperatures will be in the mid 90s with a few isolated showers and storms possible in the morning. Better chances tick up into the afternoon and evening, with some stronger to severe storms not out of the question. Again, the overall threat is low, but the main threats will be gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Lows fall into the 70s again. The front most likely stalls to our north during the day, but begins to push through Monday Night into Tuesday.