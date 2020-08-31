BACK TO LEARNING: Local school districts adjusting to being back

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Southwest Oklahoma school districts are settling in as most have had students in the classrooms for a week now.
Both Cache and Walter Public Schools Superintendents are excited that students are back at school but knew that eventually Covid-19 cases would be confirmed.
“We were notified our first two cases on Sunday and we’ve done out trace contacting and given our list to the Health Department we are just waiting to hear back from the Health Department,” said Cache Superintendent Chad Hance.
“We’ve had multiple cases among the staff members and students so it’s been sobering,” said Walters Superintendent Jimmie Dedmon.
Hance said before the positive cases were reported 75 out of 500 students chose to come back into the classroom instead of learning from home.
“This is the last week if they want to opt back into traditional they can have that option but we’ve seen quite a few come back to traditional. I think a lot of parents were waiting to see how it all went to start out with and I think they’re wanting to put their kids back in the classroom.”
Cache expects to see more students switch over by Friday.
Superintendent Dedmon said their students have made the same move.
As for students who are continuing to learn virtually they’re still working out a couple of kinks.
“So that’s what our goal was on Thursday and Friday making sure students were able to access their accounts, be able to receive information from a teacher, be able to access that complete a lesson and send it back and make sure things were working,” said Dedmon.
Teachers are reaching out to students to get those issues taken care of.
