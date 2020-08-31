DHS complete with Lawton Ft. Sill Veterans Center investigation

DHS not able to substantiate any of the allegations. (Source: kswo)
By Kyle Payne | August 31, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 8:07 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - DHS has completed their Lawton Ft. Sill Veterans center investigation

The results of the month long investigation will not be shared, but DHS said they were not able to substantiate any of the abuse or neglect allegations.

The DHS communications director said that decision is based on the confidentiality statute for vulnerable adults.

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs had an independent investigation done on this.

They aren’t able to make any official statement until Tuesday.

