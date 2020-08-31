DHS complete with Lawton Ft. Sill Veterans Center investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - DHS has completed their Lawton Ft. Sill Veterans center investigation
The results of the month long investigation will not be shared, but DHS said they were not able to substantiate any of the abuse or neglect allegations.
The DHS communications director said that decision is based on the confidentiality statute for vulnerable adults.
The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs had an independent investigation done on this.
They aren’t able to make any official statement until Tuesday.
