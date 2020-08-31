LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Monday! Before heading out the door make sure to have the rain gear on standby because you’ll need it over the next several days. We’re tracking the chance for strong storms and heavy rainfall for today through at least Thursday.. if not the weekend.
A few showers and storms are on radar as of the 6 o’clock hour but we will see a brief period today of dry weather under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Look for temperatures this afternoon to rise into the mid 90s with a southwest wind at 10 to 20mph. Winds will shift to the north later on tonight. Additional thunderstorms are expected to develop again this afternoon and continue through tonight. Severe storms will be possible. The top concerns being large hail, damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. The heavy rain could also become a concern in some locations, especially near and SE of I-44.
With a passing cold front, widespread numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected for tomorrow. A few stronger storms are on the table with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats again. Rain totals in some areas could exceed 2 inches. Rain activity will linger into Tuesday night as the front slowly pushes south.
More showers and storms are anticipated for Wednesday, mainly in the morning hours. Some activity is certainly possible into the afternoon, but severe weather at this time is looking unlikely. There is good confidence as another cold front pushes through, but we may have a lingering low pressure in the region which could keep the chances for showers and a few storms into the weekend. Generally though, we’re anticipating nice weather with warm afternoons in the 80s and low 90s possibly the upepr 70s, with nights in the 60s and even 50s in spots.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
