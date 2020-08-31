A few showers and storms are on radar as of the 6 o’clock hour but we will see a brief period today of dry weather under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Look for temperatures this afternoon to rise into the mid 90s with a southwest wind at 10 to 20mph. Winds will shift to the north later on tonight. Additional thunderstorms are expected to develop again this afternoon and continue through tonight. Severe storms will be possible. The top concerns being large hail, damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. The heavy rain could also become a concern in some locations, especially near and SE of I-44.