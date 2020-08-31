Lawton Public Schools issues rules for football fans

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools has announced their guidelines for the upcoming football season.
Officials say only 1,000 tickets will be sold per game, 500 for each team. No tickets will be sold at the stadium.
On Monday, players parents and family will be able to guy tickets. Students and players will be able to buy tickets on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rest of the community will be able to buy tickets on Thursday and Friday from 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. at each high school.
Students who are in the 8th grade and under will have to be accompanied by an adult.
Masks and social distancing between families will also be required.
More information on ticket prices is available on the LPS website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.