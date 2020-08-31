One new death, 29 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 29 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 16 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,324 cases in Wichita County, with 215 of them still being active.
There have been 1,095 total recoveries, 16,730 negative tests and 14 deaths.
There are currently 193 patients recovering at home while 22 are in the hospital. Two patients are currently in critical condition.
The Health District is saddened to report an additional death today. Case 1,093, 40 - 49, was hospitalized at the time of death. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released. The Health District received 11 cases Saturday, 4 cases Sunday, and 14 today for a total of 29 new cases to report. There are 22 hospitalizations, and 16 new recoveries to report today.
New Cases
Contact = 7 cases
Close Contact = 1 cases
Community Spread = 9 cases
Under Investigation = 12 cases
Travel = 0 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 1
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 3
20 – 29 = 7
30 – 39 = 4
40 – 49 = 2
50 – 59 = 7
60 – 69 = 1
70 – 79 = 3
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition
Case 1,212: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,215: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,252: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 1,255: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,278: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,293: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,306: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,312: 50 - 59, stable condition
