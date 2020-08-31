One new death, 29 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | August 31, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 3:51 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 29 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 16 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,324 cases in Wichita County, with 215 of them still being active.

There have been 1,095 total recoveries, 16,730 negative tests and 14 deaths.

There are currently 193 patients recovering at home while 22 are in the hospital. Two patients are currently in critical condition.

The Health District is saddened to report an additional death today. Case 1,093, 40 - 49, was hospitalized at the time of death. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released. The Health District received 11 cases Saturday, 4 cases Sunday, and 14 today for a total of 29 new cases to report. There are 22 hospitalizations, and 16 new recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 7 cases

Close Contact = 1 cases

Community Spread = 9 cases

Under Investigation = 12 cases

Travel = 0 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 1

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 3

20 – 29 = 7

30 – 39 = 4

40 – 49 = 2

50 – 59 = 7

60 – 69 = 1

70 – 79 = 3

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition

Case 1,212: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,215: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,252: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 1,255: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,278: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,293: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,306: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,312: 50 - 59, stable condition

