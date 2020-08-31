Strong Storms Tonight, Some Heavy Rain Through Thursday

TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms possible. Some storms will have gusty winds 60-80 mph, heavy rain, large hail and even the chance for a tornado generally closer to I-35. Look for passing showers and storms through the night, with some seeing 1-2″ with locally higher amounts. The threat for severe weather should be finished by midnight. Lows tonight fall into the upper 60s to near 70 with a mostly cloudy sky. The best chance for severe weather as a whole will be along and east of I-44 and north of the Red River.