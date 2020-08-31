Strong Storms Tonight, Some Heavy Rain Through Thursday

A few severe thunderstorms are anticipated this evening into tonight. The threat should wane by midnight, but areas of heavy rain and storms are expected to continue the next few days.
TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms possible. Some storms will have gusty winds 60-80 mph, heavy rain, large hail and even the chance for a tornado generally closer to I-35. Look for passing showers and storms through the night, with some seeing 1-2″ with locally higher amounts. The threat for severe weather should be finished by midnight. Lows tonight fall into the upper 60s to near 70 with a mostly cloudy sky. The best chance for severe weather as a whole will be along and east of I-44 and north of the Red River.
TUESDAY: With a passing cold front, numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. A few stronger storms are on the table with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats again, but the overall threat is low. Look for highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s and low 70s. Activity will linger into the night as the front slowly pushes south.
WEDNESDAY: More areas of showers and storms are anticipated. Severe weather would be unlikely, but storms will continue to have a heavy rain threat. Look for highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
THURSDAY - THIS WEEKEND: There is good confidence the cold front pushes through, but we may have a lingering low pressure in the region which could keep the chances for showers and a few storms into the weekend. Generally though, we’re anticipating nice weather with warm afternoons in the 80s and low 90s, with nights in the 60s and even 50s in spots.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Yet another cold front is on the way, and this one drops us even cooler. It’s possible next week highs would only be in the 70s with lows in the 50s! Stay tuned!!!
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.