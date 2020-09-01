CLICK HERE: Donate to the American Red Cross to help those recovering from Hurricane Laura

We are partnering with the American Red Cross to help them raise money to help support the ongoing cleanup in Louisiana and Texas from Hurricane Laura.
The storm took the lives of four Americans along with the destruction of homes and businesses. Now residents are working to get life back to normal.
If you wish to help in the effort, go to this website and all of your donations will go to those rebuilding along the Gulf Coast.
Thank you for your generosity!
