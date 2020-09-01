A passing cold front will bring us numerous showers and thunderstorms for this afternoon/ evening. A few stronger storms are on the table with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats again, but the overall threat is low. The strongest of storms could produce up to 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Some areas of Flash Flooding remain possible for those along and south of the Red River and South of US 277 over the next few days as batches of showers and storms pass through the region. Local rainfall totals through Thursday AM could be between 3-6″ of rain in areas, which include, Clay, Montague, Wichita, and the lower half of Jefferson counties. Some locally higher amounts are also possible.