LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Tuesday! Today has been deemed a First Alert Weather Day as we’re tracking heavy rainfall for this afternoon/ evening which will lead to some flash flooding concerns.
A passing cold front will bring us numerous showers and thunderstorms for this afternoon/ evening. A few stronger storms are on the table with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats again, but the overall threat is low. The strongest of storms could produce up to 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Some areas of Flash Flooding remain possible for those along and south of the Red River and South of US 277 over the next few days as batches of showers and storms pass through the region. Local rainfall totals through Thursday AM could be between 3-6″ of rain in areas, which include, Clay, Montague, Wichita, and the lower half of Jefferson counties. Some locally higher amounts are also possible.
Rain activity will linger into the night as the front continues to move southward. Behind the front is a nice cooler air mass. We’re looking at temperatures for this afternoon to be in the low to mid 80s. More areas of showers and storms are anticipated for Wednesday. Severe weather would be unlikely, but storms will continue to have a heavy rain threat. Highs will stay in the mid 80s for tomorrow afternoon.
The rest of the week is looking to be very nice and refreshing (especially after that 108° last Friday)! Look for warm days and cool nights. Daily high temperatures will stay in the 80s for the rest of the week with overnight lows in the 60s and even the 50s for some.
Yet another cold front is on the way, and this one drops us even cooler. It’s possible next week highs would only be in the 70s with lows in the 50s!
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
