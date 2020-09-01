Lawton’s Census Week: The impact on the economy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The push continues for Lawtonians to fill out the 2020 Census. With billions of dollars up for grabs across the country, the Lawton Economic Development Corporation weighs in on why an accurate count is crucial for the economy.
Though the LEDC is not directly impacted by the Census there is some cause for concern if the city falls short of an accurate count.
“It helps funding, maybe not specifically for Economic Development, but for other things throughout the city and our area that will have an impact on what we do in economic development,” said Brad Cooksey, the President of LEDC.
The results from the Census, if represented accurately, can greatly help current businesses looking to expand or businesses that are considering bringing their services to the city.
“Also when we recruit new business, our community plays a huge role in that because not only dot hey look at just our area, they look at the land, people, workforce, the surrounding communities and see how they could support a business that would be located here,” said Cooksey.
Cooksey says economic development is a community project and without your count in the 2020 Census it puts the future of the economy in danger.
“I just want to stress the importance of everyone’s participation because it plays such a crucial role in what we do here for economic development both for our current businesses and future businesses looking to come here,” Cooksey said.
To fill out the Census visit 2020census.gov.
