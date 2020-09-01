Marlow library offering free research resources to all Marlow students

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - The Marlow Public Library is giving every child in Marlow Public Schools an online library membership with access to countless books and research databases.
Library Director Tina Bennett said she was approached by the school district and city manager about doing this as a way to help students who might need to do distanced learning.
She said they’ve now spent the last several weeks getting roughly 1,400 library cards and key chains ready to be delivered to each class in the district.
“Kids should have access to books and other ways to learn in case they can’t actually be at the physical building. I’m passionate about getting to learn to read, some kids don’t want the physical books anymore, a lot of kids are moved onto technology. My teenagers love to read on their cell phones, to me that introduces kids to other ways of reading rather than just coming and getting an actual physical book in the library,” Bennett said.
In addition, Bennett said this will give students an introduction to many of the research tools they’ll be using at universities.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.