Medwatch: How Oklahomans can combat childhood obesity

“Kids overeat. Everybody overeats,” Reed said. “Portion size is always the size of your hand and not to give kids too big of a plate because kids feel like they should fill that whole plate and then you have parents who are like ‘you took it you have to eat it.’ So, that overeating practice starts early on in life and it’s hard to go back. It’s hard to go back and eat less because it takes time for your stomach to shrink and you’re hungry all the time.”