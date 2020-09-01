More Scattered Showers and Storms Tonight, Tomorrow

TONIGHT: Look for a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky. More scattered showers and storms are expected, and a few could be strong with frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. The severe threat remains low. Lows fall in the upper 60s to low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: More areas of showers and storms are anticipated. Severe weather would be unlikely, but storms will continue to have a heavy rain threat. Look for highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
THURSDAY - FRIDAY: We certainly could see areas of rain push out Thursday morning, while some rain
THIS WEEKEND: There is good confidence the cold front pushes through, but we may have a lingering low pressure in the region which could keep the chances for showers and a few storms into the weekend. Generally though, we’re anticipating nice weather with warm afternoons in the 80s and low 90s, with nights in the 60s and even 50s in spots.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Yet another cold front is on the way, and this one drops us even cooler. It’s possible next week highs would only be in the 70s with lows in the 50s! Stay tuned!!!
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.