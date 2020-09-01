OBI counting on schools for blood this year

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is taking another hit as school districts cancel blood drives because of the pandemic.
Tuesday morning State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister sent out an email urging school districts to host their blood drives for staff and students, so OBI can meet the demand of blood that is needed.
“We know that one-third of every unit that is raised, is raised in an educating setting where our school typically offer these blood drives,” said Hofmeister.
AnnaMarie Bomar with OBI hopes Hofmeister’s email prevents more schools from canceling and will lead to other schools rescheduling what they had planned.
“For her sending out that statement today was huge we’re hoping that with her encouragement and support that the schools will hop on board and realize that they are needed, that they are important to us, that they are the reason that we are able to keep the hospitals supplied with the blood that they need,” said Bomar.
Bomar said OBI has made changes to ensure the donation process is safe for students and staff donating this year.
“We know that schools are different and it’s going to be a different set up this year that we are custom to but schools are important to our supply throughout the school year,” said Bomar.
During these tough times, Hospitals are counting on these acts of service.
“It’s apart of the Oklahoma standard meeting the needs of people who are going through a lot of difficulties this is a small way we can each help,” said Hofmeister.
Regardless of how schools are learning virtual or traditional, they can still host the blood drive as usual.
