Precinct workers needed for expected voting increase in November

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Election Day is still a few months away, but the Comanche County Election Board is already working to find more precinct workers to account for an anticipated increase in voters.
Finding enough precinct workers for an election is always a challenge but for this November’s election, it’s even more difficult.
“We want to have two voting wards at a lot of the precincts that have large numbers of voters and I can’t do that without extra precinct officials. Now is the time to do that so you can get trained, I will train you, send you information materials to be trained and then I will call you and place you at a precinct come November,” said Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims.
Sims said they expect a much bigger turnout at the polls than usual.
“The lines are going to be very long, there’s a lot of interest in this election and we’ve seen an increase in voter registration too,” Sims said.
More than 750 people have registered to vote in the county in the last month. So, Sims suggests absentee voting where they will mail you your ballot if you want to avoid the line.
“You can vote it and bring it back here with a picture ID and we’ll check it in. Otherwise, you have to mail it back in,” Sims said.
Sims said now is the perfect time to apply for absentee voting, as they’ll start sending ballots out on September 18
“You don’t have to wait until it’s close to the election, as soon as you get it you can mail it back in. We keep them in a lockbox, secured until it’s time to count them,” Sims said.
As for those looking for help out on Election Day, Sims says the job pays between $100 and $110 for the day’s work, depending on your role. Anyone interested can reach out to the Election Board for more information.
“Without precinct officials, you couldn’t run the election. There have to be people to do the process to make the democracy work,” said Sims.
In addition to precinct officials to monitor voting, they’re also looking for people to keep the polling places clean and sanitized throughout the day. They will also be paid $100 for their work.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.