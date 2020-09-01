Redistricting committee features all 101 OK House members

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Speaker of the House, Charles McCall has announced plans for a redistricting committee.
It will feature every representative state wide, who make up eight sub districts.
The chairman for the SWOK redistricting sub committee said his goal for the region is simple.
“Making sure that as a political unit, SWOK and rural OK in general have a seat at the table,” said Rep. Caldwell.
Rep. Caldwell, and the other local Representatives will hold public meetings to get input on how people want their district to look.
“How do you want your community represented. Where do you think the line should be?”
After those meetings, the SWOK team will pass their findings along to Rep. Brad Boles out of Marlow, who will serve as one of the committee vice chairs.
“We try to get bi-partisan support, rural versus urban support. age, gender, all of those. We want to make it a fair and transparent process,” said Rep. Brad Boles.
Re-districting is based on shift’s in population.
When the lines were drawn in 2010, each rep had around 37,000 people.
“Oklahoma has grown, that new number will probably be closer to 40, 41 thousand,” said Rep. Caldwell.
This will all be based on census data.
Just divide total population by 101 house members, then re-work districts based on that.
“If OKC and Tulsa have grown by let’s say 10/15 percent, and here we’ve only grown lets say 3 percent. Then obviously we are growing slower at a rate, which means we would maybe have less representation or the maps would be different,” said Rep. Boles
“County lines won’t change, city limits won’t change but the actual district lines, determined by legislature will change,” said Rep .Caldwell.
The census data will be delivered to the committee in the spring... until then, their ideas will be based on projections.
Rep. Caldwell said he’s hopeful to have between 5 and 10 before a final redistricting plan is released.
