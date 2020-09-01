STATE UPDATE: 666 new cases reported on Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The number of Coronavirus cases have crossed over 59,000 since the first case was found in the state in March.
State health officials say the new number now stands at 59,399 with 666 new cases on Tuesday.
Cases across SWOK counties grew by small increments according to officials.
Nine new deaths were also reported by the state bringing the new number to 809. None of the newest deaths were reported in Southwest Oklahoma.
Recoveries grew by 805 and has now reached 49,989.
