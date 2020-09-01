Two new deaths, 23 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 23 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 15 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,347 cases in Wichita County, with 221 of them still being active.
There have been 1,110 total recoveries, 16,989 negative tests and 16 deaths.
There are currently 199 patients recovering at home while 22 are in the hospital. Two patients are currently in critical condition.
The Health District is saddened to report two additional deaths today. Case 1,057, 80+, and Case 1,339, 60 - 69, were both hospitalized at the time of death. Out of respect for the families, no further details will be released. There are 22 hospitalizations, and 15 new recoveries to report today.
New Cases
Contact = 5 cases
Close Contact = 5 cases
Community Spread = 8 cases
Under Investigation = 5 cases
Travel = 0 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 1
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 3
20 – 29 = 0
30 – 39 = 6
40 – 49 = 0
50 – 59 = 6
60 – 69 = 5
70 – 79 = 2
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 758: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,249: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,252: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 1,253: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,278: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,293: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,306: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,312: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,332: 60 - 69, stable condition
