Veterans Affairs Official expands on Lawton Ft Sill investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs said the internal investigation, in addition to a DHS probe, failed to substantiate any allegations of neglect or abuse at the Lawton Fort SIll Veterans Center.
The ODVA Executive Director said he does understand family frustration as visitor limitation to the center continues.
He said that decision is one actually made by the State Department of Health.
Just like DHS, the department of veterans affairs weren’t able to talk any case specifics, as the files contained medical information not publicly available.
He did say that some of the allegations, centered around staffing are something they are trying to address.
”I do think things are going much better than what the allegations would have reflected. Ill say this, there is always room for improvement, we are always striving for more training. We are pursuing every avenue, every known avenue to find staff who will go to work for us,” said OKDVA Exec. Director Joel Kintsel.
So far, Kintsel said none of the family members who filed complaints have reached out for more information on the final results.
