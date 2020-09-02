The Baby Mobile is making its way to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you’re in need of diapers, formula and food you’ll have a chance to get everything you need for free Thursday.
The Infant Crisis Services’ Baby Mobile will be returning to the city.
It’ll be parked outside of the Great Plains Coliseum from 10 a.m until 2 p.m.
Your child must be an infant or no older than the age of three.
The child does not have to be present to receive the items but you have to be the legal parent or guardian of the child.
“Due to our public health measures for Covid it’s going to be a drive-thru mobile this time, they did that last time they were here as well. So individuals do not have to get out of their vehicle to receive the items,” said Community Engagement and Planning Director Debra Johnson.
For more information about the Baby Mobile, you can contact Infant Crisis Services or message the Comanche County Health Department on their FaceBook page.
