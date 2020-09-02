Duncan woman dies in I-44 crash on Tuesday night

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A crash on I-44 killed a Duncan woman on Tuesday night.
The two car crash happened around 9:15 p.m. at Mile Marker 66 near Cyril.
There were three people in one car, 69-year-old Gloria Varela from Duncan who died from her injuries, plus two others from Duncan.
One of the Duncan residents was a three year old who was taken to OU Childrens. The other victim, a man, was also taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.
The second car had two people in it both from Cache. The driver had no injuries, while the passanger was taken to CCMH in good condition.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.