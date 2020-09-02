LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’s the middle of the work and school week! We’re half way there. To start this Wednesday we’re seeing a few rain showers to the west and south but most of the Texoma is just seeing some clouds. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s for most with a light northeast wind.
The threat for showers and storms continues today. Severe weather is looking unlikely but the heavy rain threat does continue. Our southern north Texas counties could pick up an additional 2-3 inches of rain, on top of the 4-7 that’s already fallen! With increased cloud cover and yesterday’s cold front, look for highs this afternoon to be in the low to mid 80s.
By early Thursday morning, most showers are looking to fizzle out but a passing afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. Outside of any rain, skies will be partly cloudy. More sunshine returns for Friday as skies will be mostly sunny. Both days will see high temperatures in the upper 80s.
While the confidence level looks to stay dry over the weekend with mostly sunny skies but we could see a pop up, hit or miss shower on Saturday and Sunday. Generally though, we’re anticipating nice weather with warm afternoons in the upper 80s and low 90s, with nights in the 60s and even 50s in spots.
It does look like another cold front is on the way and this one looks to drop our temperatures even more! It’s possible next week highs would only be in the 70s with lows in the 50s!
Have a great Hump Day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
