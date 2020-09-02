Local Airport award for airport safety and infrastructure

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport is getting some more help to update its facility.
It’s been 20-years since the Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport has had any major work done to its runways.
Tuesday, they received a three-million-dollar grant to fix on-going issues.
“The application was for 2.6 so we’ve got six-hundred-thousand more than I expected it to be,” said Airport Director Barbara McNally.
McNally said the reason the airport was given the additional money was to ensure that the taxiway that will act as a runway is safe to operate on, while the official runways are being repaired.
“All of this came up literally the day we opened the bids on this project. The FAA we did a Zoom call with them and they said listen we are concerned about this drainage area down here and it needs to be filled in, it needs to be regraded,” said McNally.
McNally said because water has been running under the runways causing wear and tear to the pavement over time.
Now, a drainage system will be installed on each side of the runways and they will be repaired and repaved.
“Now with the grading and additional work it’s probably going to add to that project and it’s at least going to be 60-days that the runway is closed and probably another 10-days to do the work out there so about 70-days,” said McNally.
When its complete, planes will have smoother takeoffs and landings when arriving or departing from the Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport.
